Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 62 °

Chiefs outlast Chargers on TNF

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 16, 2022

Kansas City’s defense made timely plays, including a 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown, to overcome a sputtering offense, as the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns, but Kansas City was held in check offensively for most of their home opener. Los Angeles’s defense gave them ample opportunities to run away with the contest, but LA couldn’t ever get away from the Chiefs, despite leading 10-0 early.

Rookie Defensive Back Jaylen Watson turned the tide for the Chiefs with just over 10 minutes to go, after the Chargers had driven the ball down to the Kansas City three yard line, but an out route from Quarterback Justin Herbert was off-target for Gerald Everett. Watson jumped the route and took it 99 yards the opposite direction, giving KC their first lead of the game, and they would never relinquish it.

The Chiefs are now 2-0 on the young season, but are now the only undefeated team in the ultra-competitive AFC West, as Los Angeles falls to 1-1 and Denver and Las Vegas are each sitting at 0-1 following week one.

Kansas City will get 10 days to rest and recover before heading on the road to Indianapolis in their week three tussle.

 

Score By Quarter

LAC – 3 – 7 – 7 – 7 / 24

KC – 0 – 7 – 7 – 13 / 27

 

Scoring

1st – LAC D.Hopkins 31 yd. Field Goal (LAC 3, KC 0)

2nd – LAC Z.Horvath 1 yd. pass from J.Herbert (D.Hopkins kick)  (LAC 10, KC 0)

2nd – KC J.McKinnon 9 yd. pass from P.Mahomes (M.Ammendola kick) (LAC 10, KC 7)

3rd – LAC M.Williams 15 yd. pass from J.Herbert (D.Hopkins kick) (LAC 17, KC 7)

3rd – KC Ju.Watson 41 yd. pass from P.Mahomes (M.Ammendola kick) (LAC 17, KC 14)

4th – KC M.Ammendola 19 yd. Field Goal (LAC 17, KC 17)

4th – KC Ja.Watson 99 yd. interception return (M.Ammendola kick) (KC 24, LAC 17)

4th – KC M.Ammendola 31 yd. Field Goal (KC 27, LAC 17)

4th – LAC J.Palmer 7 yd. pass from J.Herbert (D.Hopkins kick) (KC 27, LAC 24)

 

BOX SCORE

Kansas City Passing

C/ATTYDSAVGTDINTSACKSQBRRTG
Patrick Mahomes24/352356.7201-966.9106.2
TEAM24/352266.7201-9106.2

Los Angeles Passing

C/ATTYDSAVGTDINTSACKSQBRRTG
Justin Herbert33/483347.0312-863.8100.5
TEAM33/483267.0312-8100.5

Kansas City Rushing

CARYDSAVGTDLONG
Clyde Edwards-Helaire8749.3052
Jerick McKinnon4123.005
Michael Burton166.006
Isiah Pacheco263.006
Patrick Mahomes2-1-0.500
Mecole Hardman1-4-4.00-4
TEAM18935.2052

Los Angeles Rushing

CARYDSAVGTDLONG
Austin Ekeler14392.808
Joshua Kelley4225.508
Sony Michel4133.307
Justin Herbert210.502
TEAM24753.108

Kansas City Receiving

RECYDSAVGTDLONGTGTS
Travis Kelce55110.20197
Justin Watson25025.01412
Mecole Hardman34916.30304
Clyde Edwards-Helaire44411.00214
Marquez Valdes-Scantling2136.5077
Noah Gray2126.00113
JuJu Smith-Schuster3103.3043
Jerick McKinnon242.0192
Michael Burton122.0021
Jody Fortson000.0001
TEAM242359.824134

Los Angeles Receiving

RECYDSAVGTDLONGTGTS
Mike Williams811314.113910
Gerald Everett67111.802610
DeAndre Carter35518.30353
Austin Ekeler9556.102110
Joshua Palmer4307.51108
Sony Michel166.0061
Joshua Kelley133.0032
Zander Horvath111.0112
TEAM3333410.133946

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs outlast Chargers on TNF

Kansas City's defense made timely plays, including a 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown, ...

September 16, 2022 Comments

FAU Scores Late to Beat Kansas

Sports News

September 15, 2022

KU Sweeps Lipscomb on Day One of Ja...

Sports News

September 15, 2022

Funding For Crime Victim Organizati...

Kansas News

September 15, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Funding For Crime Victim ...
September 15, 2022Comments
A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
UPDATE: Switch-a-Roo Caug...
September 15, 2022Comments
Evergy Ordered to Explain...
September 15, 2022Comments
Two Drivers Killed in Cra...
September 15, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra