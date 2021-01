(Kansas City, MO) — Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher is going to miss the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles.

Multiple reports say Fisher tore his Achilles in Sunday’s win over the Bills.

The Chiefs are already down right tackle Mitchell Schwartz due to a back injury meaning the team will be without its top two tackles for the big game.

The Chiefs battle the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 one week from Sunday.