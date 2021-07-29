Salina, KS

Chiefs Open Camp With First Practice

Metro NewsJuly 29, 2021

(St. Joseph, MO) — The Chiefs held their first practice of training camp yesterday, and they opened first team reps with just one returner on the offensive line.

Prioritizing protection for Patrick Mahomes in the offseason, the team trotted out free agent signings Orlando Brown and Joe Thuney on the left side of the line with rookies Creed Humphrey at center and Trey Smith at right guard.

Mike Remmers is the lone returner to open on the O-line, slotting in at right tackle.

Running back Darwin Thompson became the second Chiefs player on the reserve/COVID list yesterday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

