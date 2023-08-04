Chiefs’ Omenihu Suspended

The NFL announced Friday that Kansas City Chiefs Defensive End Charles Omenihu has been suspended six games for a violation of the League’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Omenihu was arrested in January as a member of the San Francisco 49ers for suspicion of domestic violence.

Now with the Chiefs, Omenihu will be able to practice and play with Kansas City during training camp, but upon the start of the regular season, he will not be permitted in Chiefs facilities until following the Chiefs’ week six game with the Broncos.