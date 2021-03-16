Chiefs, OL Thuney Agree To Five-Year Contract

(Kansas City, MO) — Joe Thuney is leaving the Patriots to join the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line.

Multiple outlets report the 28-year-old guard has agreed to a five-year contract for 80-million dollars.

His agent confirmed the deal, but not the details.

Thuney has never missed a game since the Patriots drafted him in 2016.

New England put the franchise tag on him last season.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a tweet with three smiley faces when he learned Thuney would be protecting him.