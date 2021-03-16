Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 41 °

Chiefs, OL Thuney Agree To Five-Year Contract

Metro NewsMarch 16, 2021

(Kansas City, MO) — Joe Thuney is leaving the Patriots to join the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line.

Multiple outlets report the 28-year-old guard has agreed to a five-year contract for 80-million dollars.

His agent confirmed the deal, but not the details.

Thuney has never missed a game since the Patriots drafted him in 2016.

New England put the franchise tag on him last season.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a tweet with three smiley faces when he learned Thuney would be protecting him.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs and GEHA Announce Naming Rights Agreem...

March 4, 2021 3:29 pm

KC Acquires Andrew Benintendi

February 10, 2021 11:26 pm

Chiefs’ Mahomes To Undergo Surgery On T...

February 9, 2021 2:23 pm

Chiefs Fall to Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bow...

February 7, 2021 10:51 pm


Latest Stories

Top News

Manhunt Briefly Locks Down YMCA

Salina Police searching for a man believed to have a weapon in the area, leads to the Salina Family ...

March 16, 2021 Comments

ATV Left With Keys Inside Stolen

Kansas News

March 16, 2021

Chiefs, OL Thuney Agree To Five-Yea...

Sports News

March 16, 2021

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3/15

Sports News

March 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

ATV Left With Keys Inside...
March 16, 2021Comments
8 New COVID Cases, No New...
March 15, 2021Comments
Medal of Honor Recipients...
March 15, 2021Comments
Recognizing Transit Drive...
March 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices