Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher headed for groin surgery

Metro NewsSeptember 18, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is headed to Philadelphia to have surgery on his injured groin, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs without their blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes for the foreseeable future.

Fisher hurt his groin in practice Friday but tried to play Sunday in Oakland. He only lasted a few plays before Cam Erving replaced him, and Fisher underwent additional testing when he returned to Kansas City.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Fisher would have surgery Thursday, but he declined to say how long the former No. 1 overall draft pick would be out. Erving is expected to replace him when the Chiefs play their home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

In other injury news, LeSean McCoy was limited in practice with a sprained ankle. Fellow running back Damien Williams did not work out with a bruised knee.

