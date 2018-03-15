Chiefs Ink Deal with Receiver Sammy Watkins

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has signed free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

“We’re fired up to have Sammy join our roster,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “We believe he was the best wide receiver on the market with an incredibly high ceiling. He’s got a good supporting cast around him here and with his size and speed, he can be a threat for us.”

“My hat’s off to Brett Veach and his staff for working to get Sammy on board with us,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He’s a dynamic player and we’re excited to add him to our team.”

Watkins (6-1, 211) has played in 52 games (51 starts) in four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017) and Buffalo Bills (2014-16). His career numbers include 192 receptions for 3,052 yards (15.9 avg.) with 25 touchdowns. In 2015, Watkins eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, tallying 1,047 yards on 60 catches. He has 11 career games with 100-plus receiving yards, including four games over 150 yards.

The Fort Myers, Florida, native originally entered the NFL as a first-round selection (fourth overall) of the Bills in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Clemson University where he earned first-team All-America and first-team All-ACC honors.