Chiefs’ Hill Won’t be Suspended by NFL

Metro NewsJuly 19, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy in a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.

The league says in a statement Friday it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn’t prove who injured the boy.

The league says ”information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us” and all law enforcement records are sealed.

The statement adds: ”Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries.”

Hill was suspended in April by the Chiefs. He is now is eligible to attend training camp and participate in all activities if the Chiefs lift their suspension.

