Chiefs Grab LB Bolton, C Humphrey in Second Round

Chiefs.com April 30, 2021

Round 2 Pick 26 (58) Nick Bolton LB Missouri 6-0 232 LBS From Ravens Pick 31 (63) Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma 6-5 312 LBS

