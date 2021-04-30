Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 54 °

Chiefs Grab LB Bolton, C Humphrey in Second Round

Chiefs.comApril 30, 2021

Round 2

Nick Bolton headShot
Pick 26 (58)

Nick Bolton

LB Missouri

6-0 232 LBS
From Ravens

Bolton played in all 13 games as a true freshman (22 tackles, one sack) after earning Dallas Morning News first-team all-state honors at Lone Star High School (130 tackles, 16 for loss, five interceptions). He went from promising youngster to SEC star in 2019, earning first-team all-conference honors after leading the league with 8.9 tackles per game (107 total, 7.5 for loss), intercepting two passes and breaking up eight others in 12 starts. He was named second-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-SEC and a Butkus Award finalist in 2020, leading his defense with 95 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss (including two sacks), while breaking up five passes in 10 starts. Bolton’s father, Carlos, played football at Louisiana Tech.

Creed Humphrey headShot
Pick 31 (63)

Creed Humphrey

OL Oklahoma

6-5 312 LBS

Humphrey grew up watching the Sooners and wrestling like his father, Chad, who grappled at the University of Central Oklahoma. The first-team all-state pick at Shawnee High School redshirted in 2017 before taking over the starting center spot in 12 of 14 games played in 2018, when he earned Freshman All-American and honorable mention All-Big 12 honors while helping the front five win the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line. Humphrey sat out spring 2019 practices due to injury but was ready for the fall, garnering Rimington Trophy finalist, second-team Associated Press All-American and Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year accolades as a 14-game starter. The 2020 team captain and 11-game starter was named a third-team AP All-American, Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team all-conference center as a junior. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Ravens Trade Pro Bowl Tackle To Kansas City F...

April 23, 2021 2:45 pm

Chiefs Add C Blythe To Offensive Line

March 31, 2021 9:19 am

Chiefs Add Packers To Schedule

 9:18 am

Chiefs Signing DL Jarran Reed

March 29, 2021 9:23 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Grab LB Bolton, C Humphrey i...

Round 2 Pick 26 (58) Nick Bolton LB Missouri 6-0 232 LBS From Ravens...

April 30, 2021 Comments

Singer Goes Down in Loss to Twins

Sports News

April 30, 2021

COVID UK Variant Confirmed in Salin...

Kansas News

April 30, 2021

Salina City Commissioner Resigns

Top News

April 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID UK Variant Confirme...
April 30, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log: 4-30-2...
April 30, 2021Comments
No Damage From Flaming Tr...
April 30, 2021Comments
Salina On Tap Returns
April 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices