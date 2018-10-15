Chiefs Fall to Patriots, 43-40, Despite Thrilling Comeback

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the New England Patriots, 43-40, on Sunday night for their first loss of the season despite a thrilling second-half rally.

The Patriots emerged ahead in the contest’s final seconds to conclude a wild second half of play that saw the lead change hands multiple times.

Trailing by 15 points as the second half began, the Chiefs put together a furious comeback to take the lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the game as quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a one-yard score.

It marked Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the second half – pushing Kansas City ahead for the first time since early in the first quarter – but the Patriots answered with a score of their own on New England’s ensuring drive.

The Chiefs proceeded to waste no time tying things up, as Mahomes found Hill yet again for a 75-yard touchdown to even the score, though Patriots’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski put New England back in front with a 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Gostkowski’s kick marked the final three of 30 total points that were scored in the fourth quarter between the two teams, dealing the Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Mahomes completed 23-of-36 passes for 352 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the contest, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for at least 300 yards in five-straight games.

Hill was responsible for 142 of those yards, finding the end zone a career-high three times through the air. Tailback Kareem Hunt also had a big night in the passing game for Kansas City, hauling in five catches for 105 yards – including a 67-yard pass that ignited the Chiefs’ rally in the third quarter.

It all helped the Chiefs score 40 points on New England for a third-straight time in the regular season. In fact, Kansas City is the only team to score 40 or more points against the Patriots in the regular season since 2013 – and they’ve done it three times – though it fell just short on Sunday.

The Chiefs will look to get back into the win column next Sunday as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime at Arrowhead Stadium.