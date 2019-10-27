Chiefs Fall to Packers, 31-24, on Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night as the Packers outlasted the Chiefs despite multiple Kansas City rallies.

Leading by a touchdown and facing a third-and-five with two minutes remaining, Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers found tailback Aaron Jones for a gain of eight to move the chains. The play essentially sealed the victory for the Packers, and while the Chiefs fought hard throughout, Kansas City was ultimately dealt their third loss of the season.

Green Bay jumped out to a 14-point lead through the first 15 minutes of action, as Rodgers tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Jones before fellow running back Jamaal Williams plowed ahead for a 1-yard score two drives later.

The Chiefs answered with a pair of touchdowns themselves, however, as quarterback Matt Moore tossed scoring strikes to tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Mecole Hardman to even the score midway through the second quarter.

Moore found Kelce amidst incoming pressure from the Packers’ pass-rush, throwing a floater that the All-Pro tight end hauled in for a 29-yard touchdown to get Kansas City on the board.

It marked the 450th catch of Kelce’s career, and at just 88 games, the 30-year-old Kelce became the fastest tight end ever to reach the mark.

Following Kelce’s score, Hardman then handled a quick toss from Moore on a sweep – essentially acting as a handoff despite going in the box score as a pass – before turning on the jets while weaving around defenders for a 30-yard score.

The Chiefs completed the early rally as kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 28-yard field goal a drive later, making it 17-unanswered points from the offense while pushing Kansas City in front for the first time all night.

The defense was equally responsible for making the first-half comeback a reality, stopping Green Bay on three-straight possessions following the Packers’ second touchdown. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and linebacker Damien Wilson each notched three quarterback hits by themselves in the first half as part of that defensive effort.

The Packers answered with 10 unanswered points of their own to begin the second half, taking a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Kanas City responded with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a 3-yard scoring dash by tailback Damien Williams.

Green Bay then responded in short order, however, as Rodgers fired a short pass to Jones, who turned upfield and avoided would-be tacklers for a 67-yard, go-ahead score.

The Chiefs couldn’t move the chains on their next possession, and they wouldn’t possess the ball offensively again as Green Bay ran out the clock.

Moore completed 24-of-36 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the game, which marked his first start of the season in relief of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was Moore’s top option on the night, tallying six catches for 76 yards.

Defensively, the Chiefs recorded five sacks and 12 quarterback hits on Rodgers, but it wasn’t enough in the end as Green Bay came out on top.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday to take on the Minnesota Vikings.