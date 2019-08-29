Chiefs Fall to Packers, 27-20, in Preseason Finale

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, 27-20, as both teams wrapped up the preseason at Lambeau Field.

Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur started for Kansas City and went on to complete 14-of-20 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, finding tight end Jody Fortson on a 2-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

It was part of a strong night from Fortson, who hauled in an impressive 36-yard grab earlier in the contest. The six-foot-six Fortson had two catches on the night for 38 yards and also made his mark on special teams, forcing a fumble in kick coverage.

Shurmur also led Kansas City on a 17-play, 75-yard drive earlier in the game, setting up Harrison Butker’s first field goal of the night. Shurmur – who played the entire first half – completed 14-of-20 passes for 143 yards, a touchdown and a pick.

Fellow quarterback Chase Litton took over in the second half for the Chiefs and promptly orchestrated a long drive of his own, leading Kansas City on a 16-play, 68-yard series that ended with a 4-yard scoring strike to tight end Nick Keizer.

Keizer finished the night with five catches for 33 yards and the touchdown in a solid night of work. Wide receiver Rashard Davis also put together an impressive game, catching a team-high seven passes for 47 yards.

Litton finished his night by completing 11-of-19 passes for 62 yards and a score, leading Kanas City back from an early deficit to tie the game late in the third quarter.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu was all over the place for the Chiefs’ defense. The former second-round pick, who Kansas City signed back in April, tallied two sacks and three quarterback hits to lead all players in both categories.

Safety Jordan Lucas, meanwhile, notched an interception that set up Fortson’s touchdown.

Kansas City ultimately fell in the end following a Packers’ go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but things are finally set to get real next Sunday as the Chiefs travel to Jacksonville to kick off the 2019 regular season against the Jaguars.