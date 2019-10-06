Salina, KS

Chiefs Fall to Colts, 19-13, on Sunday Night Football

Chiefs.comOctober 6, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Indianapolis Colts, 19-13, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to drop their first game of the season.

Trailing by six with just over five minutes to play, Chiefs’ tailback Damien Williams was stopped short of the line to gain on fourth down at Kansas City’s 34-yard line. The Colts took over and added a field goal to go up nine points with just two and a half minutes left, essentially sealing the victory.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 22-of-39 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown in the game, tossing a 28-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Byron Pringle on an incredible scramble that featured the reigning league MVP change directions multiple times before firing a dart to Pringle while on the run.

The play – which came on third-and-18 – briefly pushed the Chiefs in front, 10-7, before Indianapolis tied the game with a field goal a drive later. The Colts added another field goal before halftime to re-claim the lead, giving way to a defensive struggle through the final two quarters of play in which both teams combined for just nine points.

Colts’ kicker Adam Vinatieri was responsible for six of those points, and while the Chiefs kept it close throughout and narrowed the deficit to just six with just over a minute left, Kansas City never re-took the lead.

Pringle put together the best night of his young career in the loss, hauling in six catches for 103 yards and a score. Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman also had a strong night, tallying four catches for 79 yards.

Defensively, safety Tyrann Mathieu tallied his first interception as a member of the Chiefs while linebacker Damien Wilson led all players with 12 tackles.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead next week to take on the Houston Texans.

