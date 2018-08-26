Chiefs Fall to Bears, 27-20

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Chicago Bears, 27-20, at Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon in the third week of preseason action.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 18-of-24 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, finding tailback Kareem Hunt for a 19-yard score on Kansas City’s first drive of the game.

Mahomes went on to play into the third quarter, posting a 112.5 passer rating in the contest.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in eight of Mahomes 18 completions, picking up 88 yards through the air to lead all receivers in his best game of the preseason.

Kicker Harrison Butker added a pair of field goals for Kansas City before rookie quarterback Chase Litton connected with wide receiver Marcus Kemp on a 55-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring for the Chiefs.

On the other side of the ball, inside linebackers Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens made their preseason debuts for Kansas City and performed well, combining to make 13 tackles. Hitchens, who signed with the Chiefs earlier this offseason, led all defenders with seven tackles of his own.

University of Missouri product Chase Daniel was responsible for the bulk of Chicago’s scoring, as the veteran quarterback tossed a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

The Chiefs wrap up the preseason at 7:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 30 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.