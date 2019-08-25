Salina, KS

Chiefs Fall to 49ers in Preseason Game No. 3

Chiefs.comAugust 25, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 27-17, at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night as the two teams clashed in the third week of preseason action.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City on two drives in the contest, completing 8-of-10 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown on the night. That score came on just the Chiefs’ third offensive play of the game, as Mahomes connected with tailback Damien Williams for a 62-yard touchdown to kick off the scoring.

It was the beginning of a big night for Williams, who racked up 78 yards of offense on five touches.

Mahomes led Kansas City to points on his second drive as well – a 25-yard field goal by Harrison Butker – before giving way to backup quarterbacks Chad Henne, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton for the remainder of the contest.

Shurmur was later responsible for Kansas City’s next trip to the end zone, as the rookie signal caller led the Chiefs on a 13-play, 97-yard drive that culminated in a 6-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Byron Pringle.

Shurmur wrapped up his night by completing 9-of-12 passes for 67 yards in the contest, finding wide receiver Mecole Hardman three times for 40 yards.

On the other side of the ball, defensive ends Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon each tallied a sack for Kansas City’s defense. It marked the second sack of the preseason for Kpassagnon, who put together a strong training camp, and the first for Clark. Defensive lineman Chris Jones also notched a batted pass for the Chiefs, knocking down a fourth-down throw by 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo early in the game.

The Chiefs wrap up the preseason on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

