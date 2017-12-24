Salina, KS

Chiefs Down Dolphins to Win Back-to-back AFC West Titles

Pat StrathmanDecember 24, 2017

For the first time in Kansas City history, the Chiefs are back-to-back AFC West champions.

Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, kicker Harrison Butker connected on five field goals and the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 29-13, securing a spot in the NFL postseason.

The first quarter featured a kickers’ duel between Butker and Miami’s Cody Parkey. Butker opened the tilt with a 31-yard field goal, followed by a 44-yarder by Parkey to knot up the score at 3-3 after one.

Two minutes into the second frame, KC tight end Travis Kelce created space in the end zone for a nine-yard strike from Smith. On the ensuing drive, Parkey sent a 28-yard try through the uprights with 8:11 left in the half. The Chiefs turned to rookie running back Kareem Hunt for a one-yard plunge to widen the margin a bit more. Miami’s answer took one play, a 65-yard connection between quarterback Jay Cutler and wide out Jakeem Grant.

From there, it was the Butker show as he connected on field goals from 32, 21, 29 and 49 yards, making him the Chiefs franchise record holder for most field goals in a single season in the process.

Helping Smith accumulate 304 passing yards on 25 completions was wide out Tyreek Hill, who pulled in six grabs for 109 yards. KC’s defense allowed 286 yards by quarterback Jay Cutler, but forced two fumbles and held Miami to 0-for-8 on third downs.

Kansas City improved to 9-6 and turns to the rivalry showdown next Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

