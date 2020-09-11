Chiefs Defeat Texans, 34-20, to Kick Off 2020 Season

Edwards-Helaire added to the Chiefs’ advantage after the break, as he broke free for a 27-yard touchdown on Kansas City’s opening possession of the second half. The run put the rookie first-round draft pick over the 100-yard mark for the night and put an exclamation point on a truly special debut.

Defensively, meanwhile, the Chiefs paired their scoring frenzy with a dominant effort that held Houston scoreless following their early touchdown until midway through the fourth quarter, allowing Kansas City to build its lead without looking back.

Rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was right in the middle of that defensive performance with an interception early in the fourth quarter. Safety Tyrann Mathieu pressured Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson and hit him as he threw, forcing a bad pass and providing Sneed with an opportunity at his first career pick.

Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 3-yard touchdown a few short minutes later, cashing in on the takeaway and effectively putting the game away. Houston found the end zone twice in the game’s closing minutes, but the Chiefs’ lead ultimately proved to be too much to overcome.

The victory marked Kanas City’s 10th consecutive win dating back to last season and their sixth-straight win to begin a season, which is the second-longest streak in franchise history.