Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 34-20, in dominant fashion on Monday night to preserve their perfect record and re-affirm their position as arguably the best team in football.

Kansas City piled up 517 yards of offense and found the end zone on four of their first five drives while the defense held Baltimore and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson to just 20 points on the night.

The Chiefs got off to a fast start with scores on each of their first two offensive possessions, beginning with a 3-yard touchdown scramble by quarterback Patrick Mahomes to push Kansas City in front. Mahomes then found fullback Anthony Sherman on a quick, 5-yard touchdown toss a drive later to extend the advantage.

It marked the first time Baltimore – whose defense had allowed just two touchdowns all season entering Monday’s contest – had yielded touchdowns on each of an opponent’s first two possessions to begin a game since Week 3 of the 2018 campaign.

Baltimore narrowed the deficit in a flash on the ensuing kickoff as return man Devin Duvernay eluded the Chiefs’ coverage team for a 93-yard touchdown, but it was all Kansas City after that.