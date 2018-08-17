Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 67 °

Chiefs Defeat Falcons for First Victory of Preseason

Chiefs.comAugust 17, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs notched their first victory of the preseason on Friday, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 28-14, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes played the entirety of the first half, completing 8-of-12 passes for 138 yards, an interception and a 69-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the closing seconds of the half.

It was a fitting end to a strong night for Hill, who hauled in four catches for 87 yards on the evening.

Veteran quarterback Chad Henne later put the Chiefs in front on their initial drive of the second half, connecting with wide receiver Gehrig Dieter for a 27-yard score, and Kansas City didn’t look back.

Rookie linebacker Ben Niemann made sure of that midway through the fourth quarter with a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown to put Kansas City ahead by two scores.

Fellow rookie Armani Watts later forced a turnover of his own, forcing the ball loose from Falcons’ running back Terrence Magee for a fumble.

It was part of an impressive showing from the Chiefs’ defense in the second half, holding the Falcons scoreless after a quick start.

Kicker Harrison Butker, an alum of nearby Georgia Tech, tallied a pair of field goals to complete the scoring for Kansas City.

It all wrapped up into a strong offensive night for the Chiefs, who tallied 347 yards of offense and converted 8-of-13 third downs.

The Chiefs continue the preseason on Aug. 25 when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bears.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Chiefs Training Camp Reports with Mitc...

August 17, 2018 7:25 am

Houston Hangs on to Beat Kansas City

August 9, 2018 10:48 pm

AUDIO: KC’s Reid Wraps Up Rookie Minicamp

May 8, 2018 2:27 pm

Former Wildcat Receiver Pringle Signs with Ch...

May 6, 2018 9:47 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Defeat Falcons for First Vic...

The Kansas City Chiefs notched their first victory of the preseason on Friday, defeating the Atlanta...

August 17, 2018 Comments

Junis Grinds Before Royals Fall to ...

Sports News

August 17, 2018

New KU-Salina Nursing Students Pinn...

Top News

August 17, 2018

AUDIO: HS FB Tour – Salina Centra...

Sports News

August 17, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Update: Parolee Arrested ...
August 17, 2018Comments
Police: Teen Slapped Offi...
August 17, 2018Comments
ASPCA Assists KBI in Dog ...
August 17, 2018Comments
Shots Fired in Downtown
August 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH