Chiefs Defeat Chargers, 23-20, in Overtime Thriller

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20, in a thriller on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium as kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 58-yard, game-winning field goal in the closing minutes of overtime.

Butker’s kick – his second 58-yard field goal of the afternoon – moved the Chiefs to 2-0 on the season and marked their 11th-straight victory dating back to last season. Additionally, Butker’s two 58-yarders matched Nick Lowery for the longest kicks in franchise history.

Trailing by three points with just over two minutes to play, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a 12-play, 63-yard drive that set up a game-tying, 30-yard field goal by Butker as time expired in regulation. Kansas City converted two third downs as part of the series – including a third-and-20 – to position Butker’s game-tying kick.

Kansas City’s defense held Los Angeles to a three-and-out on the Chargers’ opening series of overtime, and following a 13-play, 39-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion at midfield, Butker nailed his 58-yarder and the Chiefs had the victory.

The win completed a thrilling comeback after a slow start on both sides of the ball.

Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert made the surprise start for Los Angeles in relief of fellow signal caller Tyrod Taylor – who couldn’t play at the last minute due to a chest injury – and made an impact right out of the gate.

Herbert found the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown run to begin the game, punctuating a 79-yard scoring drive on the Chargers’ opening series as part of a strong debut for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 Draft.