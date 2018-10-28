Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 30-23

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 30-23, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 7-1 on the season.

It marked Kansas City’s seventh-consecutive win over Denver and the Chiefs’ 19th win in their last 20 games against the AFC West.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24-of-34 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in the contest, throwing for at least 300 yards for a seventh-straight game and becoming the first player to throw at least four touchdowns in three straight games since Peyton Manning in 2004.

The 23-year-old Mahomes now has 26 touchdowns on the season, trailing only Tom Brady (30 in 2007) and Manning (29 in 2013) for the most through eight games in NFL history.

Mahomes began that scoring on Sunday with a 9-yard strike to tight end Travis Kelce, who finished the game with six catches for 79 yards and the score.

It marked a fourth-straight game against Denver that Kelce found the end zone and, on this particular afternoon, it provided the Chiefs with a lead that they successfully protected for the remainder of the contest.

Mahomes extended that advantage by finding wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a pair of scores later on in the game, marking Watkins’ first multi-touchdown game since Week 3 of last season.

Watkins finished the afternoon with a team-high eight catches for 107 yards as the 25-year-old wide out tallied his second game of the year with triple-digit receiving yards.

Tailback Kareem Hunt also joined the action, taking a shovel pass 23 yards to the end zone while hurdling a defender for a second-consecutive week along the way. Sunday’s victory was Hunt’s seventh-consecutive game with a touchdown, which is the longest streak by a member of the Chiefs since Jamaal Charles in 2014.

On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs got after Broncos’ quarterback Case Keenum for five sacks and eight quarterback hits. Linebacker Dee Ford was responsible for three of those sacks – his most since Week 8 of the 2016 season – while forcing a pair of fumbles, as well.

It all helped the Chiefs win for the 21st time in their last 25 regular-season games at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will look to find the win column yet again next week as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.