Salina, KS

Now: 19 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 19 ° | Lo: 19 °

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 23-3, in Snowy Matchup at Arrowhead

Chiefs.comDecember 15, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 23-3, in a snowy matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a strong showing by the defense and a two-touchdown performance by wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill hauled in a 41-yard score from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City’s first drive, providing the Chiefs with an early lead, before returning to the end zone midway through the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown grab.

It marked Hill’s seventh game with multiple touchdown receptions since 2017, the most of any player in the NFL.

Kicker Harrison Butker added three field goals in-between Hill’s two scores, helping Kansas City build a formidable lead, while the Chiefs’ defense held Denver to just three points and 251 yards of total offense.

Kansas City held the Broncos to 2-of-7 on third down and 101 yards of offense amidst the snowy conditions at Arrowhead in the first half, and that trend then continued throughout the second half of action as safety Juan Thornhill picked off Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock in the end zone to thwart a Denver scoring opportunity.

The defense later held on two fourth-down attempts by the Broncos’ offense, preventing Denver from ever putting together a late rally. It marked the fourth-straight game that Kansas City yielded fewer than 20 points defensively.

Mahomes completed 27-of-34 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, finding tight end Travis Kelce 11 times for 142 yards in the contest. It was the best statistical performance of the season for Kelce, who surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards for the year during the game.

Kelce, who is the first tight end in the history of the NFL to record four-straight 1,000-yard campaigns, also passed Jimmy Graham on Sunday for the most receiving yards by a tight end through their first seven seasons in league history.

The All-Pro tight end was one of six pass-catchers to record double-digit yardage on Sunday as Kansas City notched its ninth-straight victory over Denver and moved to 26-3 vs. the AFC West since 2015.

The Chiefs return to action next week against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday Night Football.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Defeat Patriots in a Thriller to Clinc...

December 8, 2019 7:16 pm

Broncos race past Texans in 38-24 win

 7:13 pm

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12/5

December 6, 2019 8:00 am

Chiefs Defeat Raiders, 40-9

December 1, 2019 9:26 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 23-3, in Sno...

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 23-3, in a snowy matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on...

December 15, 2019 Comments

KWU Men Hold Off Southwestern

Sports News

December 15, 2019

KWU Women Pummel SW to Push Win Str...

Sports News

December 15, 2019

Salina Healthcare Provider Recogniz...

Kansas News

December 15, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Healthcare Provide...
December 15, 2019Comments
Zoo Mourning Loss of Oran...
December 14, 2019Comments
Sunday Snow to Impact Tra...
December 14, 2019Comments
Salina Presbyterian Manor...
December 14, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH