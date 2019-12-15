Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 23-3, in Snowy Matchup at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 23-3, in a snowy matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a strong showing by the defense and a two-touchdown performance by wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill hauled in a 41-yard score from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City’s first drive, providing the Chiefs with an early lead, before returning to the end zone midway through the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown grab.

It marked Hill’s seventh game with multiple touchdown receptions since 2017, the most of any player in the NFL.

Kicker Harrison Butker added three field goals in-between Hill’s two scores, helping Kansas City build a formidable lead, while the Chiefs’ defense held Denver to just three points and 251 yards of total offense.

Kansas City held the Broncos to 2-of-7 on third down and 101 yards of offense amidst the snowy conditions at Arrowhead in the first half, and that trend then continued throughout the second half of action as safety Juan Thornhill picked off Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock in the end zone to thwart a Denver scoring opportunity.

The defense later held on two fourth-down attempts by the Broncos’ offense, preventing Denver from ever putting together a late rally. It marked the fourth-straight game that Kansas City yielded fewer than 20 points defensively.

Mahomes completed 27-of-34 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, finding tight end Travis Kelce 11 times for 142 yards in the contest. It was the best statistical performance of the season for Kelce, who surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards for the year during the game.

Kelce, who is the first tight end in the history of the NFL to record four-straight 1,000-yard campaigns, also passed Jimmy Graham on Sunday for the most receiving yards by a tight end through their first seven seasons in league history.

The All-Pro tight end was one of six pass-catchers to record double-digit yardage on Sunday as Kansas City notched its ninth-straight victory over Denver and moved to 26-3 vs. the AFC West since 2015.

The Chiefs return to action next week against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday Night Football.