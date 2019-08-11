Chiefs Defeat Bengals in Preseason Opener

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, 38-17, as the two teams kicked off the 2019 preseason.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the contest and led Kansas City’s offense for one series, completing 4-of-4 passes for 66 yards. He picked up more than half of that production on the Chiefs’ first offensive play, as Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for a 36-yard completion down the sideline.

Tailback Carlos Hyde punched in a 1-yard touchdown to complete the drive for Kansas City and even the score at seven points apiece in Mahomes’ lone work of the night.

Kansas City was back in the end zone a drive later after quarterbacks Chad Henne and Kyle Shurmur combined to lead the Chiefs 75 yards across 11 plays. Shurmur, who took over on the drive’s sixth play, found rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a quick shovel pass and the speedy Hardman did the rest, turning the corner for a 17-yard touchdown.

Hardman finished the night with two catches for 31 yards and the score while Shurmur completed 6-of-15 passes for 77 yards and the touchdown.

Quarterback Chase Litton took over under center to begin the third quarter and – after tight end Deon Yelder recovered a muffed punt courtesy of Bengals’ return man Darius Phillips – the Marshall product wasted no time finding rookie tailback Darwin Thompson for a 29-yard score a play later.

Thompson had a productive night for Kansas City in his first game-action as a professional, tallying 51 total yards on six touches.

Litton tossed his second touchdown of the night three drives later – again, coincidentally, after the Chiefs recovered a Bengals’ muffed punt – connecting with Yelder for a 14-yard score.

Litton finished the contest with 122 yards and the two touchdowns, completing 11 of his 15 attempts.

The Chiefs’ final score of the night came courtesy of rookie tailback and Lee’s Summit native Josh Caldwell, who followed his 47-yard breakaway rush with a 4-yard touchdown plunge a play later.

Defensively, the Chiefs yielded a touchdown on Cincinnati’s opening drive but went on to hold the Bengals scoreless after that until midway through the third quarter. Defensive ends Tanoh Kpassagnon, Breeland Speaks and Rob McCray each notched a sack in the contest while cornerbacks Herb Miller and Michael Hunter tallied interceptions.

The Chiefs will head back to training camp at Missouri Western State University on Monday morning before continuing the preseason next Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.