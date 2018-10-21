Chiefs Defeat Bengals, 45-10, on Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 45-10, in convincing fashion at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to move to 6-1 on the season.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 28-of-39 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns in the contest, leading Kansas City on scoring drives on six of their first eight possessions.

It marked Mahomes’ sixth-straight game with at least 300 yards through the air as the 23-year-old became the first quarterback to compile such a streak since the Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck in 2014.

Mahomes connected with tailback Kareem Hunt on each of his first two scoring strikes, hitting the second-year running back for a 6-yard touchdown on Kansas City’s first offensive drive and again for a 15-yard score later in the half.

Hunt went on to tally 141 total yards of offense in the game and found the end zone yet again early in the third quarter, plunging ahead for a 2-yard touchdown that effectively put the game away.

Both tight end Demetrius Harris and wide receiver Tyreek Hill also had touchdown receptions in the contest, with Hill’s score – a 3-yard grab early in the fourth quarter – marking his fourth touchdown catch in his last two games.

The score was Hill’s seventh touchdown already on the season, matching his total from all of 2017.

The efforts of each of those players helped Kansas City rack up a season-high 551 yards of total offense and 45 points on Sunday – the Chiefs’ sixth game with at least 30 points this season.

And as the offense built its lead, the defense put together its best all-around game of the campaign.

Kansas City held the Bengals to a season-low 10 points on Sunday night while yielding just 100 yards in the second half. Safety Ron Parker kicked off that second-half dominance with a pick-six on Cincinnati’s first play of the half – the first touchdown of Parker’s eight-year career.

It all allowed the Chiefs to move to 6-1 on the season and win their 20th game in their last 24 contests at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will be back at Arrowhead this Sunday to take on the Denver Broncos at 12:00 p.m. CT.