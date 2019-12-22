Chiefs Defeat Bears, 26-3, on Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears, 26-3, at Soldier Field on Sunday night behind a stifling effort by the defense and a strong performance by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs raced out to a 17-point lead, holding Chicago scoreless until the final seconds of the third quarter, as Kansas City secured at least 11 victories for the fifth time in seven seasons under Head Coach Andy Reid.

Mahomes completed 23-of-33 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns, scrambling for a 12-yard score on Kansas City’s first possession before finding tight end Travis Kelce on a 6-yard touchdown strike late in the first half.

Kicker Harrison Butker added a 56-yard field goal in-between Mahomes’ first two scores, connecting on the fourth-longest kick in franchise history and the longest since 1985.

The Chiefs were back in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter as Mahomes found tailback Damien Williams for a 14-yard score to extend the advantage, and while the offense was building its lead, the defense prevented Chicago from getting much going all night long.

The Bears made it beyond Kansas City’s 25-yard line just once, tallying only 234 total yards of offense and three points on the night. Defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones each notched sacks on Bears’ quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as part of the impressive effort.

It marked the fifth-straight game that the Chiefs held the opposition under 20 points and the second-straight time that Kansas City yielded only three points of offense.

Offensively, Kelce hauled in eight catches for 74 yards in the contest while becoming the fastest tight end to 500 career receptions in NFL history, doing so in just 95 career games. Mahomes, meanwhile, reached a milestone of his own by becoming the first player in league history to tally 9,000+ passing yards and 75 touchdowns in 30 games or less.

Additionally, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who tallied 72 yards on five catches, also notched a record by reaching the 4,000-yard receiving mark faster than any player in franchise history.

All three players contributed to Kansas City’s fifth victory in a row and seventh road win of the year, marking the Chiefs’ most road victories since 1966.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday for a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers to wrap up the regular season before kicking off the postseason.