Chiefs Defeat 49ers, 38-27, in Home-Opener

Chiefs.comSeptember 23, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 38-27, on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium to remain undefeated on the season.

The Chiefs (3-0) found the end zone on each of their first five offensive drives, amassing 295 yards and 23 first downs in Kansas City’s highest-scoring half since Week 15 of the 2013 season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was responsible for three of those early scores, finding wide receiver Chris Conley, tight end Demetrius Harris and wide receiver Sammy Watkins each for touchdown strikes before halftime.

The latter score was Mahomes’ 13th of the season, passing Peyton Manning (2013) for the most touchdown passes through the first three weeks of a season in NFL history.

The 23-year-old Mahomes went on to complete 24-of-38 passes for 314 yards and three scores in his first-career start at Arrowhead Stadium, posting a 115.5 passer rating on the afternoon.

Mahomes compiled those numbers while connecting with nine different receivers in the game. Tight end Travis Kelce hauled in eight catches for a team-leading 114 yards while Watkins, whose touchdown marked his first of the 2018 campaign, tallied 75 yards of total offense.

Tailback Kareem Hunt also had a productive day for Kansas City, recording multiple rushing touchdowns for the second time in his career.

It all helped Kansas City become the first team to score at least 38 points in three-straight games to begin a season since the 2007 New England Patriots.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Justin Houston notched his first two sacks of the season as Kansas City held off a 49ers’ rally in the second half and moved to 3-0 on the season.

The Chiefs will look to continue their hot start next week as they travel to Denver to play the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

