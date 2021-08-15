Chiefs Defeat 49ers, 19-16, in Preseason Opener at San Francisco

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the preseason with a victory on Saturday night as quarterback Shane Buechele led a go-ahead, touchdown-scoring drive in the final minutes of regulation to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 19-16, at Levi’s Stadium.

Trailing by three points with two minutes and 37 seconds remaining in the game, Buechele – who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent this offseason – led Kansas City on a nine-play, 68-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard touchdown scramble by the former SMU star quarterback to put Kansas City on top.

“We do those kinds of things in practice – the two-minute situations,” Buechele said after the game. “I felt prepared, I was ready, and my teammates did a great job of helping me drive down the field and get a touchdown.”

Chiefs’ defensive end Tim Ward then sacked 49ers’ quarterback Josh Rosen on San Francisco’s ensuing drive, thwarting any chance of a last-second comeback and preserving Kansas City’s victory.

“There are plenty of things that we’re going to have a chance to work on,” said Head Coach Andy Reid following the game. “I thought the defense did some good things, the offensive got a touchdown early, and the way that we finished was good all around.”

Buechele completed 8-of-11 passes for 76 yards on the night after coming in after fellow signal callers Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Anthony Gordon. Mahomes – who led the Chiefs’ first drive – completed one pass for four yards in his lone series of work. Henne, meanwhile, was responsible for Kansas City’s first score when he found wide receiver Byron Pringle for a 5-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Pringle finished the game with two receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Daurice Fountain led all pass-catchers with four receptions for 38 yards while tight end Jody Fortson checked in just behind him with three grabs for 32 yards.