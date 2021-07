(St. Joseph, MO) — Chiefs training camp continues this week, and tight end Travis Kelce left yesterday’s practice early under his own power.

Kelce did not return, as the team said he was dealing with back and hip tightness.

Rookie Noah Gray filled in Kelce’s place the rest of the session and earned high praise, though it wasn’t all that unexpected as Gray had been running with the first team since before Kelce’s absence.