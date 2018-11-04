Chiefs Clobber Browns, 37-21, in Cleveland

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns, 37-21, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 8-1 on the season.

The Chiefs found the end zone on five of their first six possessions, surpassing 30 points for the eighth time in nine games in 2018.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23-of-32 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon, amassing at least 300 yards through the air for an eighth-consecutive game.

The streak is the longest in the NFL since 2014 and just one game shy of matching Drew Brees for the most such games in NFL history.

Mahomes picked up a chunk of those yards with one throw on Kansas City’s first offensive series, finding tailback Kareem Hunt for a 50-yard score.

It marked an eighth-straight game with a touchdown for Hunt, matching the longest streak in the NFL this season and the longest for a member of the Chiefs since Jamaal Charles in 2014.

Hunt, who grew up just 20 miles from FirstEnergy Stadium, went on to find the end zone three times in the game while picking up 141 yards of total offense. It was the third game of Hunt’s brief career with at least three touchdowns, and with 13 touchdowns on the year, Hunt already has more than he amassed in all of 2017.

Tight end Travis Kelce – another native of Northeast Ohio – also put together a productive game for Kansas City with multiple scores. Kelce hauled in an 11-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and was in the end zone yet again on the Chiefs’ first possession following halftime with a 13-yard score.

Kelce finished the game with team-leading seven catches for 99 yards, existing as one of five Chiefs’ receivers with at least 50 yards through the air.

The contributions of each of those players helped Mahomes throw for a career-high 375 yards on the afternoon, and with 29 touchdowns on the year, Mahomes is just one shy of matching Len Dawson’s franchise record for scoring strikes in a single season.

Defensively, the Chiefs brought down Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield two times and blocked a Cleveland punt midway through the third quarter. The block, which was courtesy of tailback Damien Williams, was the Chiefs’ first since Week 17 of the 2015 season.

Cornerback Steve Nelson later tallied Kansas City’s first takeaway of the game with an interception late in the fourth quarter, ending any hopes of a Cleveland rally.

The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium next weekend to take on the Arizona Cardinals.