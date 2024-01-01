Chiefs clinch 8th-straight AFC West title

The Kansas City Chiefs secured an eighth-straight AFC West Division Title on Sunday night with a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

AFC WEST – As of 1/1/24 W L T PCT Z – – Kansas City Chiefs 10 6 0 0.625 E – – Denver Broncos 8 8 0 0.500 E – – Las Vegas Raiders 7 9 0 0.438 E – – Los Angeles Chargers 5 11 0 0.313

The victory elevates Kansas City to 10-6 overall and secures their place in the #3 seed in the AFC playoffs. Kansas City will be unable to change its playoff position based on the records of Buffalo and Miami, who will play next week to decided the AFC East Division. If Miami wins, the Dolphins will end the season at 12-5, one game better than what the Chiefs can achieve. If Buffalo wins, the Bills will end the year at 11-6, but have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City.

The Chiefs win also eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention. The Denver Broncos, despite defeating the Chargers on Sunday, were also eliminated from playoff contention.

Now, Kansas City will turn its attention to the 5-11 Los Angeles Chargers who have long since been eliminated from the playoffs, and will be without starting quarterback Justin Herbert, as well as recently fired Head Coach Brandon Staley. The game will kickoff at 3:25 PM CT on Sunday afternoon.