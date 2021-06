(Kansas City, MO) — A key member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense is facing legal trouble in California.

Los Angeles police say Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was stopped for a vehicle code violation on Sunday night and he was taken into custody after officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag in his vehicle.

Clark was booked for a felony concealed firearm in a vehicle violation and he was released yesterday afternoon after posting 35-thousand-dollars bond.