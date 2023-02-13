Chiefs claim Super Bowl LVII title over Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed the Super Bowl LVII Title on Sunday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, AZ.

Patrick Mahomes II was named Super Bowl MVP, his second such honor, after his inspiring performance on an injured ankle, leading Kansas City to victory.

The Super Bowl title is Kansas City’s third in franchise history, and second in the last four seasons.

The Chiefs overcame a 24-14 halftime deficit to raise the Lombardi Trophy.

A final stat breakdown is available below.

