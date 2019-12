(Kansas City, MO) — Pro Bowl pass-rusher Terrell Suggs is going to Kansas City. Suggs was claimed off waivers by the Chiefs on Monday, just days after he was waived by his hometown Arizona Cardinals.

Multiple reports say Suggs wanted to rejoin Baltimore, where he spent the first 15 years of his career.

The Chiefs needed a pass-rusher after defensive end Alex Okafor tore his pectoral muscle during Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

The 37-year-old Suggs has five-and-a-half sacks this season.