Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 74 °

Chiefs Announce Personnel Staff Promotions

Chiefs.comJune 10, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs announced the following promotions and additions within the personnel department on Wednesday:

  • Mike Borgonzi – Assistant General Manager
  • Brandt Tilis – Vice President of Football Operations
  • Ryan Poles – Executive Director of Player Personnel
  • Mike Bradway – Senior Director of Player Personnel
  • Chris Shea – Vice President of Football Operations / Team Counsel
  • Ryne Nutt – Senior Director of College Scouting
  • Tim Terry – Senior Director of Pro Personnel
  • Trey Koziol – Assistant Director of College Scouting
  • Willie Davis – Senior Personnel Executive
  • Pat Sperduto – Senior College Scouting Executive
  • Terry Delp – Senior College Scouting Executive
  • David Hinson – Senior College Scouting Executive
  • Greg Castillo – College Scouting Coordinator / Area Scout
  • Jason Lamb – Area Scout
  • Cassidy Kaminski – Area Scout
  • Ricky Seale – NFS Scout
  • Jalen Myrick – Pro Scout
  • Kunal Tanna – Player Personnel Assistant
  • Anthony McGee – Player Personnel Assistant
  • Ryan Weese – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern

Additionally, the Chiefs are proud to introduce the Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Program. Named after the matriarch of the team and the only known woman to attend all 55 Super Bowls, the fellowship opportunity is part of the Chiefs commitment to diversity and inclusion. The positions will actively expand NFL front office career opportunities for women by annually hiring female candidates into the club’s personnel department. The Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Program will include exposure in pro and college scouting, free agent tryouts, salary cap and contracts, team operations, player engagement and other departments within football operations.

  • Madison Aponte – Norma Hunt Player Personnel Fellowship
  • Ashley Smith – Norma Hunt Player Personnel Fellowship

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

2021 Regular Season Schedule Finalized

May 12, 2021 10:06 pm

Chiefs Address Needs on Final Day of Draft

May 1, 2021 11:57 pm

Chiefs Grab LB Bolton, C Humphrey in Second R...

April 30, 2021 10:36 pm

Ravens Trade Pro Bowl Tackle To Kansas City F...

April 23, 2021 2:45 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Announce Personnel Staff Pro...

The Kansas City Chiefs announced the following promotions and additions within the personnel dep...

June 10, 2021 Comments

Rocky 6th sinks Keller at Angel Sta...

Sports News

June 9, 2021

VIDEO: Going Yard in Downtown Salin...

Top News

June 9, 2021

Zoo Mourns Loss of Rhino

Top News

June 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

75th Anniversary Abilene ...
June 9, 2021Comments
4 New COVID Cases, 1 New ...
June 9, 2021Comments
Railroad Repair Equipment...
June 9, 2021Comments
Rifle Stolen from Salina ...
June 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices