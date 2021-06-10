Chiefs Announce Personnel Staff Promotions

Additionally, the Chiefs are proud to introduce the Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Program. Named after the matriarch of the team and the only known woman to attend all 55 Super Bowls, the fellowship opportunity is part of the Chiefs commitment to diversity and inclusion. The positions will actively expand NFL front office career opportunities for women by annually hiring female candidates into the club’s personnel department. The Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Program will include exposure in pro and college scouting, free agent tryouts, salary cap and contracts, team operations, player engagement and other departments within football operations.