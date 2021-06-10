Chiefs Announce Personnel Staff Promotions

The Kansas City Chiefs announced the following promotions and additions within the personnel department on Wednesday:
- Mike Borgonzi – Assistant General Manager
- Brandt Tilis – Vice President of Football Operations
- Ryan Poles – Executive Director of Player Personnel
- Mike Bradway – Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Chris Shea – Vice President of Football Operations / Team Counsel
- Ryne Nutt – Senior Director of College Scouting
- Tim Terry – Senior Director of Pro Personnel
- Trey Koziol – Assistant Director of College Scouting
- Willie Davis – Senior Personnel Executive
- Pat Sperduto – Senior College Scouting Executive
- Terry Delp – Senior College Scouting Executive
- David Hinson – Senior College Scouting Executive
- Greg Castillo – College Scouting Coordinator / Area Scout
- Jason Lamb – Area Scout
- Cassidy Kaminski – Area Scout
- Ricky Seale – NFS Scout
- Jalen Myrick – Pro Scout
- Kunal Tanna – Player Personnel Assistant
- Anthony McGee – Player Personnel Assistant
- Ryan Weese – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
Additionally, the Chiefs are proud to introduce the Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Program. Named after the matriarch of the team and the only known woman to attend all 55 Super Bowls, the fellowship opportunity is part of the Chiefs commitment to diversity and inclusion. The positions will actively expand NFL front office career opportunities for women by annually hiring female candidates into the club’s personnel department. The Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Program will include exposure in pro and college scouting, free agent tryouts, salary cap and contracts, team operations, player engagement and other departments within football operations.
- Madison Aponte – Norma Hunt Player Personnel Fellowship
- Ashley Smith – Norma Hunt Player Personnel Fellowship