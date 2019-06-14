Chiefs Announce 2019 Training Camp Dates

The Kansas City Chiefs announced dates for 2019 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. This year marks the club’s 10th training camp at MWSU. All times and dates are subject to change. All practice sessions will take place on the Mosaic Training Fields. Practices held at 8:15 a.m. will run approximately two hours and 40 minutes. Practices held at 9:15 a.m. will run approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

To kick off the Chiefs returning to St. Joseph for the tenth year, a Red Rally celebration with emcee Mitch Holthus and KC Wolf will be held in downtown St. Joseph on Friday, July 26 at 6:00 p.m., with the Sounds of Summer concert series to follow.

Team autograph sessions are scheduled to take place July 27, July 28, Aug. 2, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. Family Fun Day will take place on Aug. 3. The Chiefs will host two Season Ticket Member days on July 28 and Aug. 4. STMs will receive email communication from the club in the coming weeks on how to sign up. Chiefs Alumni Day and Gatorade Junior Training Camp will be held on Aug. 2, and camp will wrap up with Military Appreciation day on Aug. 15.

Unless otherwise noted, all training camp practices will be free of charge to the public. Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day. On July 27, July 28 and August 3, MWSU will charge a $5 admission fee into practice. Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.

Saturday, July 27 – Practice – 3:30 p.m.

First Practice Open to the Public – $5 Admission Fee

*Team Autograph Session

Sunday, July 28 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Season Ticket Member Day – $5 Admission for non-STMs

*Team Autograph Session

Monday, July 29 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Tuesday, July 30 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Wednesday, July 31 – Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Thursday, Aug. 1 – No Practice

Friday, Aug. 2 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Chiefs Alumni Day

Gatorade Junior Camp

*Team Autograph Session

Saturday, Aug. 3 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee

*Team Autograph Session

Sunday, Aug. 4 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Season Ticket Member Day

*Team Autograph Session

Monday, Aug. 5 – Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – No Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists

Thursday, Aug. 8 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Friday, Aug. 9 – No Practice

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs vs. Bengals – 7:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Aug. 11 – No Practice

Monday, Aug. 12 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Thursday, Aug. 15 – Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Military Appreciation Day – Final Camp Practice

— Camp Breaks —

*Practices July 24-26 are closed to the general public.