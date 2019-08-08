Chiefs add CB Mo Claiborne on 1-year deal

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Morris Claiborne on a one-year deal to

fortify their backfield.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced the deal.

The Chiefs have been searching for help at cornerback all offseason, and that need became even more apparent when backup Keith Reaser suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Claiborne would give Kansas City some depth behind Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward and Kendall Fuller.

That is, when he becomes eligible to play. Claiborne is suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, which means the earliest he could play is Week 5 against the Colts.