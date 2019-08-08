Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 69 °

Chiefs add CB Mo Claiborne on 1-year deal

Metro NewsAugust 8, 2019

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Morris Claiborne on a one-year deal to
fortify their backfield.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced the deal.

The Chiefs have been searching for help at cornerback all offseason, and that need became even more apparent when backup Keith Reaser suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Claiborne would give Kansas City some depth behind Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward and Kendall Fuller.

That is, when he becomes eligible to play. Claiborne is suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, which means the earliest he could play is Week 5 against the Colts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: 2019 Chiefs Training Camp Reports w/Mi...

August 7, 2019 9:36 pm

AUDIO: Hill, Jones Speak at Chiefs Training C...

July 29, 2019 11:05 am

Chiefs’ Hill Won’t be Suspended by NFL

July 19, 2019 9:54 am

Mahomes Wins “Best NFL Player” Honors at ...

July 10, 2019 10:09 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs add CB Mo Claiborne on 1-yea...

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City...

August 8, 2019 Comments

Rodeo is On, Concert Moved Indoors

Kansas News

August 8, 2019

Royals-Red Sox suspended in 10th

Sports News

August 8, 2019

K-State Among Best College Experien...

Top News

August 8, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rodeo is On, Concert Move...
August 8, 2019Comments
Six Inches of Rain
August 8, 2019Comments
President Meets With Form...
August 8, 2019Comments
Tri-Rivers Fair Royalty C...
August 8, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH