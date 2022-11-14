Chicago Coming to Salina

The legendary rock group Chicago is coming to Salina. Chicago is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring.

According to the venue, hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time, and Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago’s, record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive number one albums, 11 number one singles and 5 gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 32 albums have been certified platinum, and Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in five decades.

Multi-Grammy award winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago released their 38th studio album, “Born For this Moment” this past summer. on the heels of the previously released single “If This is Goodbye”.

Chicago will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Photo via Stiefel Theatre