Authorities are looking for a truck thief.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that the owner of a 2008 Chevy Silverado told deputies that he left his keys on the floormat of the vehicle while it was parked in the 800 block of N. Fairchilds Road.

The truck which is valued at $14,000 was stolen sometime between December 27 and December 28.

The dark purple truck has Kansas plate: 505 DVY.