Salina Police are looking for a stolen truck and the thief who took it.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, sometime between June 13 and June 20, someone entered a white, Chevy Silverado pickup truck and drove it off the lot at Money Automotive.

Staff at the business located at 2222 S. 9th Street tell police they still have the keys to the vehicle. The Chevy truck is valued at $42,900.

There are no suspects.