Salina Police are looking for a stolen pickup and the thief who took it from a local rental business.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Friday night and Monday morning, someone entered a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and drove away from Ferco Rental, located at 264 S. Broadway.

Staff told officers a recent inventory revealed that several keys to their vehicles are missing. Police are reviewing area video feeds as the investigation continues.