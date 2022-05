Police are searching for a stolen car and the person who drove away from the 300 block of Maple in it.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner of the 2006 Chevy Impala parked the car around 10pm on Monday at his house and discovered it was gone the next morning around 5:30am.

The 57-year-old man told officers he may have left the keys in the center console after he changed the oil.

The Chevy is valued at $3,000 and has Kansas tag 573 ECG.