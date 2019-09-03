Salina, KS

Cherryvale Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

Jeremy BohnSeptember 3, 2019

A Cherryvale, Kan. man was sent to the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle in Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the man was traveling northbound in the 1100 block of Ohio St. at 4:15 p.m. on Friday when he had to slam on his breaks, because a vehicle in front of him stopped at the intersection with Beloit.

Witnesses report seeing the man roll several times on the street after he lost control on the bike. Witnesses also say that the man, 31-year-old Casey Hafield, Cherryvale, was driving with no hands on the handlebars.

Hatfield sustained visible injuries and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. He was cited for driving with no hands on the handlebars and no motorcycle license.

The Yamaha brand motorcycle had damage to the right saddlebag, front fender, windshield and the right foot board.

 

