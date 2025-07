Cheney Reservoir is at full capacity for the first time in three years.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the reservoir rose 3.6-inches between Friday and Saturday following rainfall. Wichita city officials said last month there were no plans to amend water restrictions for customers who use city water.

The city is currently under Stage 2 drought restrictions, which means outdoor watering is limited to once a week, with specific days based on location.