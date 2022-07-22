Cheering for Shrek in Lindsborg

Barb Hilt finally got a chance to enjoy the show she’s been working on all summer. The director of Shrek The Musical watched dress rehearsal Thursday night from the bleachers in Swensson Park in Lindsborg.

The play follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who is pressed into action after a host of fairy tale characters invade his swamp. The green brute meets a king, a talking donkey and a princess along the way as they perform a batch of fun songs throughout the night.

Shrek The Musical opens in Lindsborg Friday night, July 22 at the Bandshell in Swensson Park on North Main Street at 8:30pm. Three other performance dates include: July 23, July 29 and July 30.

First time Broadway RFD Director Barb Hilt – is the full-time Theater Director at Salina Central High School.