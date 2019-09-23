Check Thief Suspect ID’d

A known male suspect is being sought by Salina Police after another check that was stolen from a mailbox was altered and cashed at a local bank.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, an elderly Salina couple placed a check in their mailbox made out for $25 to pay a bill. Police say the check was stolen on Friday around 11am, then altered and cashed around 2pm for $2,500 at the Sunflower Bank location at 2070 S. Ohio.

Detectives know the name of the suspect and are searching for him because he wrote his Kansas Driver License number on the check.

Over the last couple of weeks, thieves have been stealing mail to find checks which they can then alter and cash at banks for money.