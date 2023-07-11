Cheap Trick Coming to Salina

A band that is an American institution is coming to Salina. Cheap Trick is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Cheap Trick has been beloved around the globe since the 1970s for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. Songs like “Dream Police” , “Surrender” , and “I Want You To Want Me” have made them rock legends.

In 2016 fans celebrated Cheap Trick’s long-awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well in excess of 20 million featured appearances and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications. Cheap Trick closed the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with a show-stealing performance that prompted Rolling Stone to rave, “Their smoking three-song set (was) played to perfection, with Zander hitting all the notes he hit at Budokan back in 1978.”

Cheap Trick is coming to Salina on Thursday, October 5th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.