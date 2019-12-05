Chase Suspect Sought

Salina Police are looking for a white male suspect who was involved in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 1:35am Thursday, an officer on patrol observed a man driving a Honda Accord, roll through a red light then stop in the middle of the intersection at 9th Street and Ash.

The officer attempted to pull the car over – but the driver sped up running red lights as he drove southbound down 9th at speeds of 70 mph in the middle lane. The man also drove around a spike strip that was deployed by cops at 9th and Claflin and then ran another red light at 9th and Debold.

Police called off the pursuit for safety concerns as the Honda sped away down Old 81.

Police say the car was found a short time later abandoned in a trailer park in Assaria by a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy.

The owner of the 1991 Honda lives in Salina and told authorities he had recently lent the vehicle out to a couple of different people.