Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 30 °

Chase Suspect Sought

KSAL StaffDecember 5, 2019

Salina Police are looking for a white male suspect who was involved in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 1:35am Thursday, an officer on patrol observed a man driving a Honda Accord, roll through a red light then stop in the middle of the intersection at 9th Street and Ash.

The officer attempted to pull the car over – but the driver sped up running red lights as he drove southbound down 9th at speeds of 70 mph in the middle lane. The man also drove around a spike strip that was deployed by cops at 9th and Claflin and then ran another red light at 9th and Debold.

Police called off the pursuit for safety concerns as the Honda sped away down Old 81.

Police say the car was found a short time later abandoned in a trailer park in Assaria by a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy.

The owner of the 1991 Honda lives in Salina and told authorities he had recently lent the vehicle out to a couple of different people.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Woman Charged with Theft, Drug Poss...

A Salina woman is facing drug charges after police allegedly found narcotics in her purse while she ...

December 5, 2019 Comments

Chase Suspect Sought

Kansas News

December 5, 2019

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

December 5, 2019

Christmas By Candlelight Returns Su...

Top News

December 5, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Charged with Theft,...
December 5, 2019Comments
Chase Suspect Sought
December 5, 2019Comments
Busy First Friday Schedul...
December 5, 2019Comments
Governor Supports Refugee...
December 5, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH