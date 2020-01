A Great Bend woman is facing charges after a police chase the went through three counties.

The chase stated early yesterday morning in Barton County when 23-year-old Shaina Kiester fled from a deputy.

Kiester led deputies on a 30-mile chase through Barton, Pawnee and Rush counties that ended when authorities boxed her car in west of the town of Albert.

Kiester faces drug charges, and felony fleeing and eluding charges.