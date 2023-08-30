Car Chase Suspect Caught

A high speed pursuit ends with the arrest of a man suspected of leading authorities on a couple of recent car chases.

According to Lieutenant David Villanueva, police took 23-year-old Daniel L. Burd into custody Tuesday night around 9:30pm after a chase that wound from near the campus of Kansas Wesleyan up to Ohio Street.

Police say a patrol officer attempted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of S. 9th for a license plate infraction. Burd briefly pulled over then allegedly sped away until he abandoned the vehicle in the 1500 block of Quincy. Burd was handcuffed a short time later after he was found hiding behind a shed in the 1500 block of Osborne.

A male passenger, 24-year-old Dane H. Welch was also arrested on existing warrants. A 21-year-old female passenger was released without charges.

No one was injured in the chase that reached speeds of 76mph.

Burd is facing numerous traffic violations plus charges for driving on a suspended license, plus flee and elude.