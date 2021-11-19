Chase Results in Over $20,000 in Damage

A police chase Thursday night has led to the arrest of a Salina man and pricey damage to some property.

Camrin Bowdin, 25, has been charged with reckless driving, racing on the highway and obstruction of a law enforcement officer among others.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 6:11, a deputy heard a vehicle squealing its tires at the intersection of Crawford and Santa Fe. The vehicle, a silver 2000 Chevrolet Camaro, accelerated at the stop light at a high rate of speed going west on Crawford. The deputy then flipped on his lights as the Camaro turned south onto Highland, and a pursuit started.

Bowdin, the driver of the Camaro, then tried to turn onto Republic, but failed to make the turn. The vehicle then skidded over the curb, went through two fences and struck a tree.

The Camaro had significant front-end and driver’s side damage, but Bowdin was uninjured. The property the Camaro ended up in, however, had $20,000 in damage to the fences and an additional $1,500 in damage to landscaping.

Photos courtesy of the Saline County Sheriffs’s Office